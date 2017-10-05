President condemns Jhal Magsi terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has strongly

condemned the terrorist attack at Dargah Fatehpur in Jhal Magsi

district of Balochistan on Thursday.

While expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of

precious lives, the President prayed for the eternal peace of the

departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear

this irreparable loss, a press release issued by the President’s

Media Wing here said.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and

directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible medical

facilities to the injured.

The President further said that the whole nation is united in

the fight against terrorism and such cowardly acts cannot shake our

resolve against this menace.