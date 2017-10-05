President condemns Jhal Magsi terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has strongly
condemned the terrorist attack at Dargah Fatehpur in Jhal Magsi
district of Balochistan on Thursday.
While expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of
precious lives, the President prayed for the eternal peace of the
departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear
this irreparable loss, a press release issued by the President’s
Media Wing here said.
He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and
directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible medical
facilities to the injured.
The President further said that the whole nation is united in
the fight against terrorism and such cowardly acts cannot shake our
resolve against this menace.
