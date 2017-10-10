75% civil work of Orange Line Metro Train project completed

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Seventy-five per cent civil work of Orange Line Metro Train project has so far been completed.

According to Radio Pakistan, a spokesman of Punjab Mass Transit Authority said that twenty seven trains will be operated under the OLMT and each train consists of five carriages.

He said separate seats have been reserved for elderly, disabled and women in the carriages.

The spokesman said that two hundred and fifty thousand people would travel on a 27 kilometer long route from Dera Gujran to Ali Town.