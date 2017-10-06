748 parliamentarians submit assets statements with ECP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): As many as 748 parliamentarians

have submitted their yearly statements of assets and liabilities of their own, spouses and dependents so far with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to an ECP official, so far 85 senators, 233 members of the National Assembly, 202 members of the Punjab Assembly, 104 members of the Sindh Assembly, 74 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 50 members of Balochistan Assembly had submitted their yearly statements with the ratio of 63.71 percent.

He said that still 419 parliamentarians did not submit their

yearly statements including 17 senators, 106 MNAs, 167 Punjab Assembly members, 64 Sindh Assembly members, 50 KPK Assembly members and 15 Balochistan Assembly members.

He said presently there were total 1,174 parliamentarians

including 104 senators, 342 MNAs, 371 Punjab Assembly members, 168 Sindh Assembly members, 124 KPK Assembly members and 65 Balochistan Assembly members.

He said that still seven seats were lying vacant in Senate,

national and provincial assemblies.

He said the commission had directed the members of the

parliament and provincial assemblies to submit yearly statements of assets and liabilities of their own, spouses and dependents.

The defaulters would be suspended from respective seats of

assemblies as this was a mandatory requirement under Section 42A of the Representation of the People Act, 1976 and Section 25A of the Senate (Election) Act, 1975.

He said the members of the Senate, National Assembly and

provincial assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had been asked to submit with the Election Commission Secretariat yearly statements of assets and liabilities of their own, their spouses and dependents on the prescribed form.

He said the forms were available, free of charge, from the

Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and offices of Provincial Election Commissioners in each province.

He added forms had already been sent to the Senate

Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and secretariats of all the four provincial assemblies for facility of parliamentarians.