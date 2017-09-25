Coles to coach Pakistan’s women cricket team
ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Kiwi cricket coach Mark Coles is all
set to take charge of Pakistan’s women cricket team against New
Zealand next month.
Pakistan women team will play four Twenty20 against New
Zealand, along with three ODIs. The ICC Women Championship will run
over a four-year cycle in which all the teams will play three ODIs
against each other either at home or away. The first round matches
between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Sharjah on
October 31, November 2 and November 5. The four T20s will be played
on November 8, 9, 12 and 14.
Talking to APP, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official
confirmed that Coles will coach the Pakistan women players. However
according to stuff.co.nz, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur suggested
Coles name for the job.
Coles said the gig will help his coaching development, and he
hopes to help improve a group of players who are on the rise in
women’s cricket. Coles also suggested taking some of the expectation
off the players shoulders could help them to play with freedom on
the pitch.
Pakistan are well known for their passionate fans, and dealing
with that is something Coles hopes to help the players with against
New Zealand.
“Obviously the public just want them to win, like any
international team. The team has been developing really nicely so
hopefully we can continue that.”
Coles said it will feel strange coaching against New Zealand,
and several players he knows well. Pakistan’s women lost all seven
matches at the Cricket World Cup, finishing eighth in the round
robin.