7,200 saplings planted under QAU’s “Save the Mother Earth” campaign

ISLAMABAD, August 10 (APP):The staff and students of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) have planted 7,200 saplings in the first phase of “Save the Mother Earth” tree plantation drive, which concluded here Friday.

Talking to APP, Dr Sadia Sulaiman, Director Area Study Centre said she has initiated tree plantation campaign (July-August 2018) in QAU and first phase of this campaign has been successfully completed at the Varsity.

She informed that under the campaign, the seedlings were sowed in various departments, hostels and roadsides for shades. “Plants have also been gifted to Bahria Town, I-8 Kachnar Park and some schools of Bharakhu”, she added.

Dr Sadia expressed resolve to spread this plantation campaign across the twin cities. She informed that KPK Forest Department and Rawalpindi Forest Department have helped in providing plants and the first phase has been completed with the help of volunteer students joining hands in the drive. “Large number of students from QAU, NUML, Bahria University and Islamic International University participated in the campaign” she added.

Dr Sadia said the participants have been arriving in morning and evening who regularly planted trees for a week which is laudable. She said the ultimate goal of the campaign is to overcome water crisis through environment conservation.

President of “Save the Mother Earth” campaign Dr Sadia and General Secretary Raees Kiyani played pivotal role to make the initiative a success in its true spirit.