Cabinet condemns genocide of Rohingya Muslims; calls for
immediate steps to stop atrocities
ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): The federal cabinet on Thursday
condemned the cold-blooded and callous genocide of innocent
Rohingya Muslims, including women, children and even infants
under the direct patronage of state institutions of Myanmar.
The cabinet, which met here with Prime Minister Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi in chair, passed a resolution against Myanmar on
the Rohingya genocide that called upon the Nobel laureate Aung
San Suu Kyi to take immediate steps to stop the atrocities
being committed in Myanmar where her party is in power.
“The brutal and barbaric acts perpetrated against the
unarmed civilian population not only constitute state
terrorism, but also question the collective human conscience
across nations and societies. These atrocities have also
revealed the appalling hypocrisy of the democratic leadership
of Myanmar,” the cabinet said in its resolution.
“We also call upon the United Nations to take the lead,
which it must under its mandate, in stopping immediately the
genocide of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar,” the resolution added.