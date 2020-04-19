713 Pakistani repatriated from Afghanistan shifted to quarantine centres: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, Apr 19 (APP):Adviser to the Chief Minister KP on Information, Ajmal Wazir Sunday said 713 people repatriated from Afghanistan were kept in seven quarantine centres established in district Khyber having a capacity of around 1500 people.

Addressing a news conference in Jamrud, district Khyber, Ajmal Wazir said 713 people were so far arrived from Afghanistan, who were kept in these quarantine centers with provision of all facilities.

He said 319 people including 108 male and 211 female were accommodated at Shakas Qurantine Centre, adding a qurantine centre at Jamrud Fort with a capacity of 300 individuals had been setup that would be used as a Model Isolation Village because of modern facilities like attached washrooms etc.

Wazir said people upon return from Afghanistan would be first kept in quarantine centres, then in isolation and later on high dependency units. “Best facilities are being provided to our brothers in these quarantine centers while a camp office was established at Jalalabad consulate.”

He said tests of these people were being conducted and those with negative tests would be returned to their areas and people diagnosed with Coronavirus positive would stay here for a specific time.

He special arrangements for people repatriated from UAE had also been made.

The adviser said people should ensure social distancing and following directions of the Government to protect themselves from Coronavirus.

He said Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan was personally monitoring all the facilities and relief measures and had also visited different districts including DI Khan, Charsadda and Swat in the wake of Coronavirus situation.

Wazir said on directives of CM KP, special arrangements for Tableegi members returned from abroad had been made.

The advisor further said all edible items were available in the markets in sufficient quantity and strict action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers.

Wazir said total coronavirus cases in KP till today were 1137 out of whom 226 persons were fully recovered and 60 expired.