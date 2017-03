ISLAMABAD, March 26 (APP): Joint search and intelligence based

operations were conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies in Attock, Islamabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, DG Khan and Rajanpur.

According to an ISPR’s statement, 71 suspects including 14 Afghanis

were apprehended during last two days. Weapons, ammunition and illegal drugs were also recovered.