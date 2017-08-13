70th Independence Day to be celebrated across AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Arrangements have been finalized to celebrate 70th Independence Day of Pakistan throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday with full zeal and enthusiasm to continue struggle for right to self determination till its logical end.

The celebrations were started in Muzaffarabad, the capital of AJK on Sunday evening with fireworks at Domel and Nalochi bridges in the middle of the city under the auspices of Municipal Corporation followed by a similar activity by Development Authority Muzaffarabad (DAM) at Sathra Park at 10pm.

The day will begin with specials prayers in the mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country followed by flag hoisting ceremonies at all district headquarters of the territory.

Main such like activity will be held at President House where President Sardar Masood Khan will hoist the National flag while commissioners and deputy commissioners will hoist flags at their respective headquarters.

A tourism gala has been planned at Rawalakot air in connection with such celebrations by tourism department which will be inaugurated by President Sardar Masood Khan at 11 am after flag hoisting and will end on 15th of August.

Seminars and functions will be held at all cities and towns of Azad Kashmir to explore the significance of independence and express love and affection for Pakistan besides organizing rallies.