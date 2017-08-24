Senate holds in-camera briefing about arbitration claims after denial of mining lease

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): The House of Federation on Thursday held in-camera briefing about the arbitration claims filed by Tethyan Copper Company against Pakistan in relation to the denial of a mining
lease for the Reko Diq project.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi briefed the house in-camera
on the implications of the decision of an Arbitration Tribunal of
the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of
Investment Disputes (ICSID) on the arbitration claims filed by
It is to mention that debate in the House was made on the admitted
adjournment motion moved by Senator Nawabzada Saifullah Magsi on April,18
2017 and discussed in the House on April 20, 2017.