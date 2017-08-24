Senate holds in-camera briefing about arbitration claims after denial of mining lease

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): The House of Federation on Thursday held in-camera briefing about the arbitration claims filed by Tethyan Copper Company against Pakistan in relation to the denial of a mining

lease for the Reko Diq project.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi briefed the house in-camera

on the implications of the decision of an Arbitration Tribunal of

the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of

Investment Disputes (ICSID) on the arbitration claims filed by

Tethyan Copper Company against Pakistan in relation to the denial

of a mining lease for the Reko Diq project.

It is to mention that debate in the House was made on the admitted

adjournment motion moved by Senator Nawabzada Saifullah Magsi on April,18

2017 and discussed in the House on April 20, 2017.