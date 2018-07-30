7000 saplings to be planted under QAU’s Save the Mother Earth drive

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):The week-long second phase of the tree plantation drive titled“Save the Mother Earth” was launched here at the Area Study Centre for Africa, North and South America of the Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) on Monday. Some 7,000 saplings will be planted at the university’s premises.

QAU Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Ashraf formally inaugurated the drive while planting a sapling in the premises of the centre. Speaking on the occasion, he said it was a matter of pleasure that students from various universities were participating in the plantation drive to make Pakistan green.

The vice chancellor thanked the faculty members and representatives of the donating firms for their support in initiating the plantation campaign at the QAU.

Dr Sadia Sulaiman, acting Director of Area Study Centre, who is supervising the plantation campaign, said it was the responsibility of every citizen to contribute for making Pakistan green by planting a sapling. The centre had taken the initiative to contribute to the noble cause, as it would encourage the students belonging to various areas of the country to initiate such drives in their home towns, she added.

She said some 7,000 saplings would be planted in the second phase of the drive, which would end on August 6. A proper monitoring mechanism would be evolved in collaboration with the horticulture cell of the university to ensure sustainability and maintenance of the plants, which would make the campus green.

Asad Ijaz, President Green Earth Group, said the tree plantation initiative in the campus was aimed at creating a natural pleasant environment for the students and to engage them in environment conservation activities. His organization would arrange saplings, he added.