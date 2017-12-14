70% work on Sibi-Harnai railway track completed; service to be restored by April: Saad

QUETTA, Dec 14 (APP):Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Thursday said Balochistan would get a vast share in Pakistan Railways, roads and other sections on completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Talking to newsmen during his visit to Sibi Railway Station, he said CPEC project was a developmental package for Balochistan and jobs opportunities would be increased after completion of the mega project.

He said anti-development elements who were trying to create hurdles by target killing of innocent workers in various areas of the province, were being handled properly by the law enforcement agencies.

Replying to a question, he said the rehabilitation work of Sibi-Harnai railway track was started after 126 years in the province.

“70 percent of construction work on Sibi-Harnai railway section has been completed and train service on this route would be restored till April,” he added.

He said after resumption of rail service between Sibi and Harnai would be very beneficial for the people of Balochistan and it would promote trade activities in the area.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, Provincial Home Minister, Mir, Sarfaraz Bughti, Education Minister Abdul Raheem Zairatwal and other leaders were accompanied with Khawaja Saad Rafique on this occasion.

The chief minister also announced compensation Rs1 million for each railway construction workers who had been martyred during resumption work of railway track by unknown suspects.

They visited various sections of Sibi Railway Station and inspected rehabilitation work of railway track at Sibi-Harnai section.

Railway official briefed the minister about development work that about 134 km railway track at Sibi-Harnai section was almost completed as it was damaged in 2006 by terrorists.

He was informed that security forces were playing important role in restoration work of Sibi-Harnai section railway track.