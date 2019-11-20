7 Ph.D students from Pakistan awarded Wali Muhammad Trust scholarships

LONDON, Nov 20 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria awarded Edith Evelyn Wali Muhammad Trust Scholarships for 2019 to seven Ph.D students from Pakistan, currently enrolled in various academic disciplines of S&T at University of Westminster, University of Manchester, Imperial College, UCL and King’s College.

The award ceremony took place at the High Commission on November 19, 2019, a

statement issued by the High Commission here Wednesday said.

According to the statement, High Commissioner, Zakaria, is ex-officio

Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He has been a Trustee in 2010-11 as well.

Members Board of Trustee Professor Haroon Ahmed and Professor Maqsood Ali

Siddiqui along with the awardees and officers of the High Commission attended

the ceremony.

The award winners were Syed Ibrahim Ghazanavi, Muhammad Zubair, Jaweria Amjad, Muhammad Zaid Hameed, Bushra Kanwal, Natasha Jafri and Syed Waqas Arif.

In his remarks on the occasion, the High Commissioner felicitated the students

and their parents on achieving this well-deserved award on merit.

Zakaria said as the global economic gravity was shifting towards Asia, there were enormous opportunities in Pakistan waiting for them.

Emphasizing on the importance of knowledge, Zakaria advised the students

to enter new academic fields that had great promise for future like artificial

intelligence, block-chain technology, etc.

He also advised the scholars to avail these opportunities.

The High Commissioner also expressed his appreciation for the Trustees

of Wali Muhammad Trust for managing its affairs in a professional and transparent

manner.

He underlined the need to increase the capacity of the scholarship programme

by broadening the Trust’s asset base of funding for the Trust so that more students

could benefit.

Prof Haroon Ahmed apprised the students about the academic landscape of Pakistan and new government’s initiatives to promote quality education and research facilities in the country.

He said in Islamabad a new technological university is being established to promote emerging technologies in Pakistan.

He mentioned foreign partnership of technologically advanced countries in the

university project which will have features like technology parks associated to it to benefit from the commercial spin offs.

He hoped that the scholars will go back to Pakistan and contribute towards its

development.

Edith Evelyn Wali Muhammad Trust was established in 1957 by Professor Wali

Muhammad and former Vice Chancellor of Osmania University Hyderabad to support Pakistani students for the research in science, technology, and medicine.

Every year, the Trust awards scholarships to the best Pakistani students

enrolled for PhD in various British Universities through an open and

transparent process.

Besides the High Commissioner as its Chair, there are four trustees and an

executive secretary.