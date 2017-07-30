7 people killed in road accident

ATTOCK, July 30 (APP): At least seven people were killed as a passenger’s van collided with a truck near Abbott Chowk in Hassan Abdal on Sunday.

As per the Rescue 1122 and police sources, the ill-fated van,

travelling from Rawalpindi to Peshawar, caught fire after hitting a gas pipeline following collision with the truck.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

In a result, At least seven person killed but their identity could not be ascertained.

The driver of the truck escaped from the site of the accident however, the conductor Mashooq Ali who was injured has been shifted to a hospital.