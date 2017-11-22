7-member media, academic delegation visits APP headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):A seven member media and academic delegation of Kazakhstan comprising

journalists, professionals, scholars and officials of news agencies and newspapers Wednesday visited APP headquarters and showed keen interest in enhancing bilateral

cooperation between Pakistan and Central Asian States.

The delegation included Chief Editor of a Kazkh magazine, Gabit Moldamuratov; Correspondent of Kazinform (Kazkhstan’ National news agency), Arnur Rakhymbekov; Dean of the Oriental Studies Faculty of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Dr. Yktiyar Paltore; Professor of Oriental Studies, L.N.Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Dr. Samal Tuleubayeva besides Zhanat Sdidumanov, Bakhitkhozha Rustemov, Bolat Tokabatev. Second Secretary of Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan, Nurzhenis Aitbayev accompanied the delegation.

They evinced keen interest and asked various questions about operations and outreach of the official news agency of Pakistan.

They held frank and candid discussion with APP Managing Director, Masood Ahmad Malik and other Directors on news network, gathering and dissemination of news to the subscribers. The other focus of their visit was to discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan including regional and international developments affecting the region in news perspective.

The delegation vowed increasing people to people contacts between Pakistan and Central

Asian States. They stressed the need to increase dissemination of information about Central Asian States in Pakistani media in collaboration with APP.

The director Foreign and diplomatic News briefed the delegation about the coverage and workings of the APP. Director Coordination Akram Malik were also present.

The delegation was told that APP was waiting the response of Kazakistan News Agency for

inking news exchange agreement. APP has news exchange agreements with 34 official news agencies of various countries.

Managing director Masood Ahmad Malik said APP has largest news gathering network in the country adding that APP disseminates news in Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi, Brahvi, Pashto, Seraiki and Arabic whereas the English service is the flagship of the agency. Services in Kashmiri and Chinese languages would be started soon.

APP has correspondents in important capitals of United States of America, United Kingdom, China,

India and stingers in various capitals of the world. Soon correspondents would be appointed in Turkey, Dubai, Sri Lanka and Russia.

Nine bureaus, seven stations were working across the country, he said adding that the services of 155 District, Tehsil correspondents were also available in all cities of the country for gathering important local news stories.

APP is the only News Agency, disseminating news footages to various news channels. Video News Service has so far transmitted over 89,000 news footages to various news channels since inception in 2007. Besides VNS has also transmitted 721 documentaries to various channels. APP was sending business news services to various chambers and business houses in the country.

APP has its own DSNG (Digital Satellite News Gathering). APP recently

launched its own web TV as pilot project. Delegation was told that APP has established Social Media Cell in the years 2016. So far social media cell has posted over 7,000 stories on twitter and Facebook.