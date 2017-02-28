6th Sharjah Forum: Registration for participants, volunteers opens

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Sharjah Government Media Bureau

(SGMB) Tuesday said that the registration for the participants and

volunteers was open for the 6th International Government

Communication Forum (IGCF) 2017 that would mark the culmination of

the recommendations of previous five forums.

The Forum would be held under the patronage of Sheikh Dr

Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of

Sharjah on March 22-23, 2017 on the theme of `Societal

Participation.Comprehensive Development,’ said a press release

received here.

Manager of the International Government Communication Forum

Jawaher Al Naqbi said that the Forum would provide an integrated

vision of the various aspects of development that concern

communities and would hopefully contribute to the launch of

campaigns targeted at those most affected.

This, she said, would bolster IGCF’s pioneering role in

implementing initiatives aimed at supporting government

communication in shaping the third millennium.

The IGCF Manager explained that the Forum would highlight the

commitment of Sharjah and the UAE to the United Nations’ Sustainable

Development Goals through two central focus areas – internal and

external.

She said that the internal focus area would explore government

communication messages to citizens and residents of the UAE. These

messages concern important topics of local and global interest, such

as rationalising energy consumption, boosting sustainability,

promoting clean energy, reducing toxic emissions, improving women’s

status and social empowerment, and enhancing knowledge.

Messages that underpin development projects with social,

economic and humanitarian dimensions also belong under this

category, she added.

Jawaher Al Naqbi said the external focus area would highlight

the UAE’s support for a wide range of worldwide development projects

that aimed at advancing the infrastructure, healthcare, education

and science sectors, and offer humanitarian aid to nations most in

need.

Sharjah Government Media Bureau announced that registration

for the Forum had been opened at the official website www.sgci.ae .

Government communication professionals, employees of local and

federal government entities, representatives of civil society

organisations, journalists, media and communication students, and

all those who are interested in the Forum’s topics can register

their details online ahead of the event.

The Bureau also pointed out that university students –

Emiratis and expats alike – interested in helping to organise the

event can now register on a dedicated volunteers’ page on the

website.

Outlining the objectives of the Forum, Jawaher Al Naqbi said

the Forum would relaunch the efforts to address the environmental

and socio-economic challenges of the third millennium in a

responsible manner, and provide a platform for creating a true

development culture.

In this context, it will also examine the importance of

coordinating government communication campaigns between countries,

media organisations and awareness centres. We will seek to

communicate a common message that contributes to shaping local and

international public opinion as part of our commitment to the

principles of sustainable development.”

She said the government rulings alone were not enough to

change the practices of companies, institutions, civil society

organisations and public entities in dealing with global issues.

Government communication plays a vital role in highlighting global

trends through campaigns that target various segments.”

IGCF 2017 will examine how to utilise government communication

to serve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As part of

this effort, it will also explore the vital role of government

communication in achieving the noble goals that have become the top

priority of government programmes, international institutions, media

organisations and civil society.