ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):The 69th birth anniversary of magical voice of the sub-continent, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is being observed today (Friday).

According to PTV news channel, he is popularly known as “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali”.

The legend Qawwal, born in Faisalabad on October 13, 1948 in a classical family of singers.

He was also awarded Pride of Performance.