HC inaugurates Consulate building in Bradford

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Syed

Ibne Abbas during his visit to Bradford, inaugurated the new Consulate Building in Bradford on 16 August 2017. Shifting of new Consulate has been appreciated by the Community, a press release of HC, UK said.

Members of the community, Mayors, Councillors, business persons,

media representatives and professionals from various fields i.e. doctors, engineers, solicitors and accountants. Naz Shah MP attended the event.

New Consulate is independent Building in Centre of City with easy

access besides having easy access for physically challenged/disabled persons. The Consulate has 14 free parking spaces and all facilities are provided within the Consulate, i.e. bank counter, photocopier, photo

booth, vending machine, etc

The High Commissioner praised the new facility and got very positive

feedback from the community. Addressing the community, he applauded their important role in the socio-cultural and economic fields in the UK.

However, he urged the community to enhance the level of integration with

the mainstream British society to take advantage of the educational and economic opportunities available in this country.

The High Commissioner underscored the importance of women and youth

participation in social and community events for developing their

confidence and other necessary social skills and provision of quality education for the children and youth.

The High Commissioner also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to

providing political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of

Kashmir for their rightful cause of self-determination. However, he

stated that Pakistan believes in a peaceful neighbourhood and wants to resolve all outstanding issues through peaceful means.

The High Commissioner commended the efforts of Consul General

Bradford, Ahmad Amjad Ali, in relocating the Consulate to a purpose made premises.