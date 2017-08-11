ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): The preparations for celebrating 70th

Independence Day (I-Day) are in full swing in capital with

illuminated buildings and a number of colourful activities planned

to mark this occasion with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Different public and private departments will hold special

functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes,

photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and

debate competitions with focus on acknowledging the contribution of

leaders of Pakistan movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Lok Virsa

will also arrange artisans exhibition, folk dance performances,

photographic exhibitions and other activities to mark Independence

Day.

A number of stalls carrying bunting, flags, badges, Azadi

dresses, toys and other accessories are set up in different nook and

corner of the capital to attract youth and children.

Many food outlets are ready to offer Azadi deals with

discount to attract food lovers while different boutiques and shops

offer huge variety of Azadi dresses.

One of the prominent features of the Independence Day

preparations is Azadi Train which will start its month long journey

across the country before August 14.

The Azadi Train will stop at every big station of the country

and hold musical shows, cultural dances and other activities.

“We have planned to wear Azadi dresses of green and white

colour, bangles and badges and visit some recreational place, if

weather remains pleasant”, said Afshan along with group of friends

at a Jashan-i-Azadi stall, Jinnah Super.

She said like every year, this year too, we will mark our

Independence Day with patriotic zeal.

Abid Shah, who lives in Sector I-8, said,”The stalls set up on

the roadside area in the I-8 Markaz have become center of attraction

for most of the people.”

He said, “I see huge rush of children and youngsters at these

stalls while going back to home in the evening every day since the

start of August which reflects their patriotic spirit and

enthusiasm.”

Sania Aslam, a young student, said, “I and my friends will

wear the flag coloured suits on I Day. We will also visit market

for buying other matching items like green and white bangles,

shoes and pin badges.”

She said I- Day had now become a day of festivities and

people irrespective of their age participate in the activities with

zeal to mark the day.