68-member Pak SSG contingent participating in Al-Shehab-2

RAWALPINDI, Dec 03 (APP):A Pakistani contingent, comprising 68 officers and soldiers of special services group (SSG) is participating in Pak-Saudia Special Forces joint counter terrorism exercise ‘Al-Shehab-2’.

The exercise is underway at Prince Naif Security City, Riyadh, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

The two-week long exercise, which started on November 25, will continue till December 10.

‘Al-Shehab-1’ was held last year in Pakistan. The Pak-Saudia joint exercise will help participating troops from

both sides to learn from each other’s experiences in the counter-terrorism field and strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two forces and the countries.