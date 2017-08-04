Islamabad Police pay tributes to martyred cops

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Islamabad Police on Friday commemorated all police martyrs day who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and for better as well as peaceful future of the nation.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Police Line Headquarters which was attended by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad Sajid Kiani, SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob , SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SSP (Security) Jameel Ahmed Hashmi and other senior police officials.

Inspector General of Police (Retd) Wajahat Lateef was chief guest on the occasion who laid floral wreath at martyrs’ monument and wrote his views in the Guests’ Book.

He appreciated the performance of capital cops and other policemen who wrote golden chapter in the history with their blood and stamped out the scourge of terrorism from the soil.

Wajahat Lateef said that it is pride for him to attend this ceremony especially held to salute those police officials who embraced martyrdom to secure future of the next generation and did not bow before the enemies of the country.

He said policing is a difficult task and policemen have to face several challenges in maintaining law and order.

Mr. Wajahat Lateef said that like their compatriots elsewhere in the country, the police in the federal capital have added a golden chapter in their history, written with blood of their martyrs.

The courageous role played by the police in the capital has won

hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many mishaps.

He said that it was now responsibility of Islamabad police to take care and look after the families of martyred personnel.

He along with police officials of Islamabad police also met with the families of martyred personnel and said that they were very lucky whose dears ones embraced martyrdom to secure their country.

He hoped that Islamabad police would also ensure every

relief measures for the families of its martyred cops.