Nisar vows to stand with Nawaz Sharif through thick and thin

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Thursday said he would remain steadfast with Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif whatever verdict the Supreme Court announced

in the Panama Papers case.

Addressing a press conference here, he said last evening he had

decided to leave politics, resign from the National Assembly and his ministerial post on the day the Supreme Court announced its verdict in

the Panama Papers case.

“I had decided I will leave politics and the National Assembly

membership after the SC decision, whether in favour or against

Nawaz Sharif, and not to contest the next election.”

He, however, changed the decision after holding meetings with

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and cabinet colleagues, including

Ishaq Dar, Saad Rafique and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and many other

friends, he added.

He categorically denied that he was aspiring for the prime

minister’s office.

Nisar said his biggest privilege was that he was a member of the

National Assembly and represented 500,000 people of his constituency.

“I am proud of my electorate and constituency,” he said, adding

that he was now fed up as politics had become ‘a joke and a

pack of lies’.