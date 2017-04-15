6,496.13 acres railway land leased out in last three years

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Pakistan Railways has leased out many
as 6496.13 acres railway land for various purposes, including
premium shops, stacking, agriculture and parking stands during last
three years from January, 2014 to December, 2016.
As many as 470 acres land was leased out in Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa, 5,133 acres in Punjab, 833 in Sindh and 59 acres in
Balochistan, an official in the Ministry told APP.
He pointed out that Pakistan Railway had earned Rs 4,653.917
million in last three years (2013-2016) as compared to Rs 1,578.136
million in previous three years (2010-2013).
“The policy of the present government is to maximize the use
of surplus railway land through short term and medium term leasing
instead of outright sale or long term leasing,” he added.
He said the leasing of railway lands for various purposes,
therefore, was an ongoing process and would be actively perused
specially for agricultural purposes.
In addition, some potential sites for commercial exploitation
had also been identified, which would be put to open auction in
phases, he added.
