600 tons Maritime Patrol Vessel launched

KARACHI, Dec 05 (APP):The launching ceremony of 600 Tons
Maritime Patrol Vessel being built for Pakistan Maritime Security
Agency (PMSA), was held at Carica Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW)
here on Tuesday.
Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff graced
the occasion as cief guest, a statement of ISPR- Navy said.
The 600 Tons Maritime Patrol Vessel is a state of the art,
multi-mission vessel with steel hull and aluminium super structure
having length of 68.5 m, breadth of 8.7 m and can achieve a top speed
of 27 knots. The ship is fully equipped to enforce maritime security,
search and rescue missions in maritime exclusive economic zone of
Pakistan and is being built with technical collaboration of China
Shipbuilding & Trading Company (CSTC).
Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Admiral Zafar Mahmood
Abbasi congratulated Carica Shipyard & Engineering Works, CSTC (China)
and PMSA on achieving this important milestone and said that it is yet
another land mark project that speaks volumes of the evergreen
friendship between China and Pakistan. He added that responsibilities
of Pakistan Navy and especially PMSA have increased manifolds after
start of CPEC and extension in EEZ.
While highlighting the significance of CPEC, the admiral said
that CPEC will transform Pakistan into a regional economic hub. If we
capitalize on just 10 percent of China’s external trade, it will be
about five times the current volume of trade that we are carrying
through our port.
He further said that Maritime sector alone has the potential to
double or even triple our GDP. He urged different strata of society to
render their support in the development of the ship building and
maritime sector.
Earlier, MD KS&EW Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir Shah in his
welcome address said that this MPV is part of contract between
Ministry of Defence Production and CSTC (China) for construction of 6
MPVs for PMSA and these MPVs will act as a force multiplier for PMSA
in safeguarding maritime frontiers of Pakistan together with Pakistan
Navy.
He also apprised about other ongoing projects at KS&EW
including 1500 Tons MPV, 32 Tons Bollard Pull Tugs and Fast Attack
Craft (Missile)-4 .
Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir also thanked Government of
Pakistan and Pakistan Navy for entrusting KS&EW with mega project of
construction of four submarines and informed that preparations for the
project are in full swing to start it as per scheduled time.
The launching ceremony was attended by high ranking officials
from Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy, China Shipbuilding &
Trading Company and KS&EW.
600 tons Maritime Patrol Vessel launched
KARACHI, Dec 05 (APP):The launching ceremony of 600 Tons