60% work completed on Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Route:NLC

PESHAWAR, Dec 17 (APP):National Logistics Cell is executing construction work on one of the important section of Hakla – Dera Ismail Khan Highway of the CPEC Western Route on fast track basis, completing around 60 %

of the total project.

Briefing media persons during visit to the project site, Col,Kamal,Project Manager said the 54.56 kilometer long four Lane Expressway Highway from Yarik to Rehmani Khel was scheduled to be completed by 30th August 2018 at the cost of Rs. 13.25 billion.

He said the package also included construction of 60 culverts, 4 bridges, 2 interchanges, 22 service ducts and 2 toll plazas.

He said NLC had employed highly skilled engineers and construction workforce alongwith commissioning of latest equipment and machinery to ensure timely completion of project of national importance.

National Highway Authority was awarded the Package 1 of Construction of Motorway Bharma Bahatar – DI Khan as part of CPEC Western Route to NLC in open bidding and work on the project was started with effect from 1st September 2016.

A visit of the local journalists was organized by NLC to appraise media about the progress of work on the project.

He informed that NLC had been able to complete almost 100% of earthwork while ensuring high quality construction work as per international standards.

He said that out of the total scope of work,NLC has so far been able to complete 44 kilometer improved sub grade, 33 kilometer sub base,19 kilometer AGBC.

Moreover,3 bridges,52 culverts,4 underpasses and 22 ducts have also been constructed by NLC Engineers.

He said that construction of CPEC project was a matter of pride for NLC and work is being done with dedication and spirit of national service.

The project will not only drastically cut distance between Islamabad and Dera Ismail Khan but will serve as important route for CPEC.,