60 EU observers to monitor general election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP):As many as 60 European Union election observers are being trained, who will eventually be sent to different areas of Pakistan to monitor the general election 2018.

This was informed by a two-member EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM)-Pakistan 2018 comprising Media Analyst Inta Lase and Legal Analyst Colm Fahy, during a meeting with Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Managing Director Masood Ahmed Malik here Wednesday.

The delegation explained that the mandate of the EU EOM was to observe all aspects of the electoral process and assess as to what extent the laws of Pakistan as well as its regional and international commitments were complied.

They said the observers would meet election officials, candidates and representatives of civil society and submit the reports based on their observation, to the core team in Islamabad. The exercise would help draw an independent and impartial conclusion about the election, they added.

The EU EOM members described it as a great opportunity to observe and analyze elections in Pakistan as part of EU Election Observation Mission (EOM). The mission currently comprised a core team of 10 election analysts based in Islamabad, besides 60 long-term observers , for deployment across the country in early July.

Inta Lase underlined the importance of social media in the present election, saying the mission would be observing the election campaign, electoral process as well as the role of media in news dissemination and coverage of elections.

Earlier, APP Managing Director informed the delegation that conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections was the prime responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan. The caretaker federal and provincial governments were making all necessary arrangements and providing support to the ECP in discharge of its constitutional duties, he added.

He also mentioned to the Code of Conduct prepared by the ECP for contesting candidates, presiding officers, polling staff and media. The law enforcement agencies deployed across the country for maintaining peace during the election process, he added.

He informed the visiting delegation that the ECP had prepared a code of conduct for media in consultation with the representatives of media organizations to ensure objective coverage of the election.

He briefed the delegation about the APP’s organizational structure and functioning of its various services, including English, Urdu, Arabic, Siraiki, Pashto, Sindhi and Balochi.

He said APP was covering political activities of all political parties indiscriminately and ensuring that unbiased and authentic reports were disseminated to subscribers and general public.

Masood Malik said,”The organization arranges workshops for its correspondents before every election for extensive coverage of general polls and takes full responsibility of its contents as it only releases error-free and credible news.”

He said APP upheld excellent journalistic traditions by objective and accurate reporting while observing code of ethics with regard to responsible journalism.

“We enjoy a leading role by supplying authentic and credible news to the print and electronic media round-the-clock. Around 900 news containing important events and developments are put on wire daily for onward consumption by its subscribers,” he added.

Masood Malik said with strong editorial network at the headquarters, bureaus, stations as well as deployment of correspondents at district level, the news agency was rendering important professional contribution to cater to the requirements of print, electronic and pictorial media in various fields.