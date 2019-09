ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would facilitate 6 million women in Kifalat Program which was under Ehsaas Program, the agenda of which was heavily skewed towards the uplift of poor women.

According to details, besides the graduation initiative which solely serves women, health, education, employment and economic empowerment were crucial sectors for poor women in this regard, an official of PASSD told APP on Sunday.