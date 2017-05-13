RAWALPINDI, May 13 (APP): The ceasefire violations by Indian troops
along the Line of Control (LOC) continued throughout the day Saturday
at different sectors, resulting in injuries to six civilians inclusive
of four women.
After Nakiyal Sector, the Indian troops targeted civilian
localities in Baroh Sector where the exchange of fire was continuing
till late in the evening.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations, Pakistani troops
were aggressively engaging the Indians firing on civilians.
Earlier in the day, Indian troops committed ceasefire violations
at LoC in Karela, Kotkoterra, Khuiratta, Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar and
Khanjar sectors. Pakistani troops befittingly responded to the Indian unprovoked firing.
Those, who were injured, have been identified as Haji Muhammad
Younis son of Abdul Aziz, Rehana Bibi wife of Muhammad Asif and Samina
Begum wife of Tufail Mughal from Kotktora Sector while from Baroh
Sector were Zamurd Begum (58), Shazia Parveen (35) and Muhammad Inzimam
(17).
6 civilians, including 4 women, injured in Indian firing along LOC
RAWALPINDI, May 13 (APP): The ceasefire violations by Indian troops