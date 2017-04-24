5th round of bilateral Pak-Sudan political consultations concludes in Khartoum

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): The 5th Round of Bilateral Political

Consultations between Pakistan and Sudan held on 19-20 April 2017 in Khartoum reviewed the entire gambit of bilateral relations and identified opportunities for further strengthening cooperation, especially in economic, trade, investment, cultural, and educational fields.

According to a foreign office statement issued here Monday, the

Pakistani side was led by Tasawar Khan, Additional Secretary (Middle East & Africa) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while Ambassador Abd Elghani Elnaim Awad Elkarim, Under Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan led the Sudanese delegation. The talks were held in a cordial and congenial atmosphere.

The meeting also discussed the possibilities of cooperation in health &

agriculture fields. A number of draft agreements and MoUs on Trade & Investment, Cooperation between Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Sudan as well as Visa Abolition Agreement between the two countries were also considered.

It was agreed that the 3rd meeting of Pakistan-Sudan Joint Ministerial

Commission would be held in Islamabad from November 15-16, 2017. The Sudanese side reiterated its invitation for the President of Pakistan to pay an official visit to Sudan at an early date. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues concerning the two countries.

During the visit, Additional Secretary also called on 1st Vice President

and Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih Khairi and handed over a message of felicitations from the Prime Minister of Pakistan upon his appointment as Prime Minister of Sudan.

He also called on the Foreign Minister of Sudan, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour.

He briefed the Sudanese dignitaries on Pakistan’s economic progress and development and the contribution made by CPEC in this regard. He also briefed them on regional issues and Pakistan’s relations with the neighbouring countries. The Prime Minister of Sudan thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan and extended a cordial invitation for an official visit to Sudan at his earliest convenience.

Pakistan and Sudan enjoy close and cordial relations and consider Annual

Bilateral Political Consultations a useful forum to review progress in cooperation in various fields, identify opportunities for future strengthening bilateral relations.The next round of Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Islamabad on mutually convenient dates.