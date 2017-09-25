5th edition of Aftab Qarshi T20 veterans league begins

LAHORE, Sept 25 (APP)- The 5th edition of Aftab Qarshi T20 veterans

cricket league commenced here on Monday and two matches were decided at

the Race course park cricket ground.

In the first match , Income Tax Seniors beat Taj Water Tank by

84 runs and in the second game Kings Park Seniors outplayed Mughalpura Whites by five wickets.

PVCA Chairman, Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi and CEO Aftab Qarshi

Mohsin Aftab Qarshi were the chief guests Chief Guest on the occasion.

Brief scores, Income Tax Seniors batted first 220/2 In 20 overs.

Tariq Mehmood 91, Babar Butt 59, Behzad Anwar 27 not out and Munir

Shah 24 notout. Muhammad Riaz 1/32 wicket.

In reply Taj Water Tank were all out at 136 in 19.3 overs. Muhammad Arshad 34, Muhammad Nasir 23 and Muhammad Javaid 14 runs . Income Tax bowling Imtiaz Ahmad 3/13, Saeed Khan 3/31, Behzad Anwar 2/24, Munir Shah 1/16 and Islam 1/35 Wickets.

In the second match , Mughalpura Whites batted first 139/4 in 17 overs. Muhammad Zia 84 not out and Muhammad Javaid 30 Kashif . Kings Park bowling, Shafi 2/19, Usman Ali 1/15 and Muhammad Asghar 1/38 wickets. In reply Kings Park Seniors reached 140/5 in 16.1 overs. Munir Ahmad 84 runs not out. Muhammad Riaz 2/18 wickets. Qaiser Waheed, Muhammad Kaleem, Saghir Ahmad were the Umpires , Sohail Idrees acted as Match Referee and Syed Najam ul Saeed, Zahoor Alam were the scorers.