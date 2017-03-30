57 suspects including 21 Afghans apprehended from Punjab, Cave of munition, narco unearthed in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI Mar 30 (APP): The Law Enforcement Agencies
apprehended 57 suspects including 21 Afghans from parts of Punjab
while unearthed munition cave and sizeable quantity of narcotics
from a remote location of Balochistan, in sequel to the on going
operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RUF).
According to an update on RUF issued by Inter Services Public
Relations (ISPR) here on Thursday, as result of search and
Intelligence Based Operations conducted by Punjab Rangers in Attock,
Islamabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Lahore, DG Khan, Rahim Yar
Khan and Rajanpur 57 suspects including 21 Afghan nationals were
apprehended. Cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during the
operations.
As result of an IBO in Noshki area of Balochistan, by Frontier
Corps Balochistan huge cache of ammunition along with large
quantity of narcotics were recovered, which were buried in a cave.