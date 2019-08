LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP):The 55th birth anniversary of Pak Hero Hockey Club will be held here at the Johar Hockey Stadium on August 25.

A colourful ceremony will mark the formation of the club way back 55 years ago, a member of the organizing committee of the ceremony told APP on Saturday.

He said the club rendered valuable services for the cause of hockey at the grassroots level and produced a number of Olympians and international players, who served the game with pride.