5,407 MW additional electricity being added in system: Abid

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Minister of State for Power Chaudhry

Abid Sher Ali Wednesday said around 5,407 megawatt (MW) additional

electricity would be added in the national distribution system by

June 2018.

“From June 2013 to June 2017, as many as 6,107 MW electricity has

been added in the system, while 5,405 MW more will arrive during a period

from June 2017 to June 2018,” he informed the Senate Standing Committee

on Energy.

Earlier, the committee meeting, chaired by Mir Israrullah Khan Zehri,

was briefed on the Power Division’s overall working and performance by the

officials concerned.

Giving power generation and shortfall comparison, the officials said

in June 2013 average generation of electricity was 11,804 MW with average

shortfall of 7,938 MW, almost 67 percent shortfall of generation, and

load-shedding of 10-12 hours was being observed every day.

While, in June 2017 average power generation reached 18,658 MW

with average shortfall of 2,888 MW, almost 15.5 percent shortfall of

generation, and loadshedding was observed only for 3-4 hours in high

line losses areas.

They also informed the committee that recovery percentage of 10

power distribution companies had also improved from 89.58 percent in

2013 to 94.09 percent in 2017.

The officials said in 2013 the power distribution companies were

facing constraints on 102 grid stations, 298 on power transformers and

137 on transmission lines, whereas in 2017 the number of grid station constraints had reduced to 10, at power transformers to 29 and at transmission lines to 27 only.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Baz Muhammad

Khan, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Hamza, Nisar

Muhammad and Muhammad Yousaf, besides Minister of State for Petroleum Division Jam Kamal Khan, secretaries, Director General Geological Survey

of Pakistan and officials of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.