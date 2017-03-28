Super hit Movie “Malangi” to be screened on April 1

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of hit classic film “Malangi” on April 1 at its Media center.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, other officials of Lok Virsa and a large number of people from different walks of life would attend the film screening.

Malangi is a 1965 Pakistani, biographical and a musical film directed by Rashid Akhtar and produced by Chaudhry Mohammad Aslam.

Film starring actor Akmal, Shirin, Yousuf Khan, and Talish, while edited by Mohammad Ashiq Ali.

This was a `Golden Jubilee’ film of 1965 and had super-hit film songs by the music director Master Abdullah “Mahi wey sano bhul na jaween” says it all.

The film club organises screenings of selected local and international films at its media centre on weekly basis to entertain the visitors and educate the youth about golden era of Pakistan Film Industry.