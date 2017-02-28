PM eulogizes late Edhi’s services for humanity

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif has said the whole humanity always feel obliged to
people like Abdul Sattar Edhi who had sacrificed their lives
for the betterment of humanity.
Late Edhi had sincerely served the humanity despite
limited resources which were acknowledged worldwide. Such
people would also succeed in the life and hereafter, the Prime
Minister observed in his message on the 89th birthday of Abdul
Sattar Edhi.
The Prime Minister said late Edhi’s life was a guiding
precedent. The people who have objectives to serve humanity by
utilizing all their energies for the betterment of society
also earned public reverence, he added.
He noted through negative thinkings and politics,
public sentiments could be harmed, but no place could be
carved in the hearts of people through these tactics.
Edhi himself was an organization and created such an
institution which is still serving millions of people, he
added.
The Prime Minister said the society also fully supported
his noble cause for humanity which manifest that our society
respects values of selfless service to humanity and honesty.
Names of such figures whether they belonged to politics,
religion or other fields, live forever, he said, adding Edhi
served people irrespective of colour, creed or religion,
following the sublime footprints of prophets.
The Prime Minister urged the people associated with the
welfare work to follow the path tread by late Edhi, reminding
that the Pakistani nation would also extend its full respect
and support in their noble deeds.
