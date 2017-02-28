PM eulogizes late Edhi’s services for humanity

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif has said the whole humanity always feel obliged to

people like Abdul Sattar Edhi who had sacrificed their lives

for the betterment of humanity.

Late Edhi had sincerely served the humanity despite

limited resources which were acknowledged worldwide. Such

people would also succeed in the life and hereafter, the Prime

Minister observed in his message on the 89th birthday of Abdul

Sattar Edhi.

The Prime Minister said late Edhi’s life was a guiding

precedent. The people who have objectives to serve humanity by

utilizing all their energies for the betterment of society

also earned public reverence, he added.

He noted through negative thinkings and politics,

public sentiments could be harmed, but no place could be

carved in the hearts of people through these tactics.

Edhi himself was an organization and created such an

institution which is still serving millions of people, he

added.

The Prime Minister said the society also fully supported

his noble cause for humanity which manifest that our society

respects values of selfless service to humanity and honesty.

Names of such figures whether they belonged to politics,

religion or other fields, live forever, he said, adding Edhi

served people irrespective of colour, creed or religion,

following the sublime footprints of prophets.

The Prime Minister urged the people associated with the

welfare work to follow the path tread by late Edhi, reminding

that the Pakistani nation would also extend its full respect

and support in their noble deeds.