50000 scholarships to be given under Ehsaas programme: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said eligible and deserving students would be given 50000 scholarships under the Ehsaas programme, taking care of the rights of poor and deprived sections of society.

In a tweet, she said it was mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote uniform and quality education in the country.

These scholarships would be given to students in families which were earning less than Rs 45,000 per month, she added.

The Special Assistant said under the programme of social welfare for low income persons, 50 percent quota would be for women while two percent for disabled students. These scholarships would include provision of books, lodging, transport and other facilities.

The programme would be applicable on all 152 public sector universities, she added.