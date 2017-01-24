50,000 beneficiaries benefited from PM interest free loan scheme

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Around 50,000 Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries have been benefited from Prime Minister Interest Free Loan Scheme and are en-route to graduate from poverty.

BISP is a unique social safety net that provides dignity, empowerment

and meaning of life to its beneficiaries.

Besides being a poverty management tool, BISP has special emphasis on poverty graduation as well.

This was stated by Chairperson BISP, Marvi Memon during her visit to Village Ali Bakhsh Rind in Tehsil Bulri Shah Karim of Tando Muhammad Khan where she interacted with beneficiaries and had meal with them, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the visit was to gain firsthand knowledge of the

conditions of the beneficiaries in remote areas of Sindh. She inquired the beneficiaries regarding timely and full payment of cash transfer and sought feedback from them.

The beneficiaries apprised the Chairperson of their problems especially scarcity of water in the area.

The Chairperson assured them that she would raise the highlighted issues at appropriate forum for early resolution.

Chairperson BISP was delighted to meet Kalsoom and Sanghari who built their homes with the stipend of BISP. She emphasized that other beneficiaries should learn from these two women.

The Chairperson informed the beneficiaries that new survey for National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) update has been started. She told them to get register themselves, when the survey teams visit them.

She further added that BISP is dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of its women that’s why it is shifting its payment mechanism to BVS (Biometric Verification System) for the ease of beneficiaries and to eliminate middleman culture.

Speaking to the media, Chairperson BISP stated that the provincial governments should focus on development in their respective provinces.

The Federal Government would fulfill its commitment of conducting census on time, she remarked.

She welcomed the decision of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto to

contest elections as their presence in Parliament would strengthen it further.

The Minister reiterated that PPP would gain nothing from holding rallies in Punjab as performance is the only criteria for success.

She also said that the way Ms. Nusrat Sehar was treated in Sindh Assembly was very much inappropriate. She added that the apology by Sindh Minister Imdad Patafi was the right step.

Later, Chairperson BISP held a meeting with the delegation of Aga Khan Foundation at Karachi that included Dr Zahid Memon, Dr Imran Baloch, Dr Rozina Karamlani, Dr Tanzeela and Taj Din Shah Rashidi.

The Aga Khan Foundation intends to conduct a household survey in Jamshoro utilizing BISP data.

The survey will assess the financial awareness level of the beneficiary households and train them in basic life skills, general numeracy and smart utilization of BISP stipends.

On the occasion, Chairperson BISP stated that BISP data is being utilized by more than 40 welfare programmes and appreciated Aga Khan Foundation for undertaking this initiative.

Dr Zahid Memon lauded the government and Chairperson BISP for up scaling of BISP and stated that BISP is playing a commendable role for the protection of vulnerable segments of society by empowering them.