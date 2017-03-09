500 patients being facilitated at PIMS new emergency block daily: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday informed the National Assembly that new emergency block at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was providing medical facilities to over 500 patients daily.

During question hour in the House, the minister said that new emergency was fully equipped with modern facilities included X-Ray, ultrasound, ECG and other basic medical equipments. He said that the new emergency was established as the cost of Rs 15 million.

The minister said that no approval for construction of Medical Tower at PIMS has been granted so far.

To a question, Parliamentary Secretary for CADD Maiza Hameed said that it is a fact that work would be carried out at the service road near Peshawar Mor weekly bazaar after allocation of funds.

To another question, she conceded that high-rise buildings are being constructed in Banni Gala area Islamabad without obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Maiza Hameed said that Banni Gala falls in Margallah Hills National Park Area of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

She said that public notices to stop illegal construction activity are being published in the national dailies from time to time by CDA.