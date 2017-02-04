500 bed cancer hospital in Capital soon: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration
and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Saturday said a new 500 bed cancer hospital would be established in the federal capital soon.
Addressing an awareness seminar held in connection with
International Cancer Day, the minister said the PC I of the
hospital had already approved with the estimated cost of
Rs 21 billion.
The seminar was organized by Pakistan Atomic Energy
Commission (PAEC) here at Nori Hospital.
Dr Tariq Fazl said the mission of the government was to
facilitate masses and ensure their fundamental rights at their doorsteps.
He said sensitization of the people on the fatal disease
of cancer would help reduce death ratio in the country and for the purpose collective efforts from all segments of the society were required.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of National Health
Services, Regulations and Coordination Muhammad Ayub Sheikh said unfortunately the number of cancer patients had been increasing
for last so many years.
Around 100,000 people died of cancer in 2015, which was
quite a high death ratio but it could be countered through awareness raising, he added.
The Secretary Health said the ministry had taken a number
of steps against factors causing or contributing towards
spreading the disease.
He said tobacco advertisement had been totally banned
as well as import, sale, and use of ‘Sheesha’ had also been restricted to keep the youth safe from their their harmful affects.
The secretary said in the past monthly medicine of a
Hepatitis B or C patient cost almost Rs 2.7 million, which had
now been reduced to Rs 5,800 due to the endeavours of the ministry.
Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) Managing Director Barrister Abid
Waheed Sheikh said the PBM had provided medical assistance to
44,000 cancer patients during last three years.
The PBM, he said, would extend all out support for the
welfare of needy patients under the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
He also announced two ambulances for Nori Hospital which
would be handed over soon.
Director Nori Hospital Dr Faheem Ali said currently 35
cancer hospitals in the country were providing services to patients. Eighteen of them were being run by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), which were catering almost 80 per cent of the patients, he added.
He said unfortunately the cancer patients approached
hospital when their disease had attained stage three or four and that was the reason that 62 to 70 per cent could not survive.
He said the ratio of cancer patients was comparatively
high in under developed countries, including Pakistan, due to malnutrition, pollution, unhealthy lifestyle etc.
He said all shold help create awareness about the cancer
disease so that people have medical check up as it would help diagnose the disease at earlier stage.
A large number of medical students, officials of ministries of
Health and CADD and people from different walks of life attended the seminar.
