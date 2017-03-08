5 hardcore terrorists executed in Kohat Jail

ISLAMABAD, March 8 (APP): After a pause, the process of execution of terrorists was reinitiated on Wednesday when five hardcore terrorists, tried by military courts, were hanged at district Jail Kohat.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, those terrorists were executed included; Shoukat Ali s/o Abdul Jabbar,

Imdad Ullah s/o Abdul Wajid, Sabir Shah s/o Syed Ahmed Shah,

Khandan s/o Dost Muhammad Khan and Anwar Ali s/o Fazal Ghani.

Summary of each terrorist is as under:

Shoukat Ali s/o Abdul Jabbar: The convict was an active

member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) and armed forces which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers.

He admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was tried on five charges and awarded death sentence.

Imdad Ullah s/o Abdul Wajid: The convict was an active member

of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

He was involved in destruction of an educational institution in District Buner and attacking a LEA which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers.

He admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court.

He was tried on five charges and awarded death sentence.

Sabir Shah s/o Syed Ahmed Shah: The convict was an active

member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

He was involved in attacking armed forces which resulted in death of soldiers.

He admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was tried on three charges and awarded death sentence.

Khandan s/o Dost Muhammad Khan: The convict was an active

member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

He was involved in attacking armed forces which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers.

He admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He

was tried on three charges and awarded death sentence.

Anwar Ali s/o Fazal Ghani: The convict was an active member of

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

He was involved in attacking armed forces which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers.

He admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was tried on three charges and awarded death sentence.