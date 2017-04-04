Earthquake of 5 magnitude jolts KP

PESHAWAR, April 4 (APP): An earthquake of moderate intensity of 5

magnitude on the international Richter scale Tuesday morning jolted different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials in Met Office told APP that the epicentre of earthquake was in Hindokash region of Afghanistan.

The tremors were felt in Swat, Dir, Shangla, Malakand, Mardan and

Peshawar. No loss of life and property has been reported.