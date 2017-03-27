4th DIG Aman Ullah Khan Memorial KP Tennis Championship begins

PESHAWAR, Mar 27 (APP): The fourth edition of the DIG Aman Ullah Khan Memorial KP Tennis Championship got under way here at Tennis Courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday.

Flanked with former World Champion Qamar Zaman, former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah formally inaugurated the Championship which carried events like Men singles, Ladies singles, Boys Under-14 and Mixed Doubles. Senior Vice President and known cardiologist Dr. Farhat Abbas, Director General Sports Junaid Khan, Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz, players, officials and large number of spectators were also present. Umar Ayaz also confirmed that Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan will also play the Men singles event.

A total of 80 players vie for the top honor. The Men singles draw of 32

players besides 16 players would compete in Under-14, eight in the Ladies and 16 (male and female) in Mixed doubles.

The final of the Championship will be played on April 3, 2017 with

President Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah Khan will grace the occasion as chief guest.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Aqil Shah lauded the efforts of the KP

Tennis Association for regularly organizing various events. He also appreciated Dr. Farhat Abbas for sponsoring the event by involving leading medicine firms.

He said there is no dearth of talent of tennis in the province but such

talent needs proper training and coaching so that they could come up at national and international levels.

He also appreciated tennis coach Roman Gul for providing much needed

coaching to the upcoming players and that is why the players of KP are among top ranking players in different age groups at national level.

Aqil Shah also assured KP Tennis Association for all out support. He

said the present govt of Imran Khan is failed even in providing incentives to the talented players who excelled at national and international levels.

“We have great expectations from Imran Khan to serve the players of

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but surprisingly the govt is serving those who did not have any relation with sports,” Aqil Shah alleged.

He said Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Hayatabad Sports Complex,

Olympic Plaza in the vicinity of Qayyum Sports Complex, Abdal Ismail Hockey ground at Civil Quarters and rehabilitation of Qayyum Sports Complex are some of the projects out of total 21 projects initiated by the govt of Awami National Party (ANP).

There should be permanent DG Sports, who could know and understand the affairs of sports, he added.

Earlier, Aqil Shah formally announced commencement of the Championship.

In the first round of the Men singles Dr. Farhat Abbas beat Kashsan Umar by 6-3 and 6-1, Abbas Khan beat Roshid Khan by 6-3 and 6-4, Shakir Ullah beat Tahir Ullah by 7-5 (6-6), 6-3, Amir Naseem beat Ozar Khalil by 6-3 and 6-2.