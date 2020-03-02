48th death anniversary of Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi observed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi was remembered on his 48th death anniversary on Monday (March 2) by the electronic and radio channels.

Nasir Kazmi was considered as one of the greatest poets of his era.

He was born on December 8, 1925 at Ambala in British-India. He received education from Ambala, Simla and Lahore.

He became a journalist and worked with Auraq-e-Nau as an editor and became editor-in-chief of the magazine in 1952.

Later, he was associated with Radio Pakistan and other literary publications and organizations.

Nasir Kazmi started his poetic life in 1940 by following the style of Akhtar Sherani and wrote romantic poems and sonnets, PTV/Private news channel reported.

He also began writing ghazals under the guidance of Hafeez Hoshyarpuri. He was a great admirer of Mir Taqi Mir. His last four books were published after his death. He died of cancer in Lahore on March 2, 1972.

His poetry has been used in several songs in dramas during the PTV s golden era and Pakistani films. Ghazals by Nasir Kazmi have also been used in Bollywood songs.