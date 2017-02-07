Pakistan seals 7th consecutive victory in World Blind T20

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Pakistan sealed their seventh consecutive victory in the World Blind Twenty20 on Tuesday defeating

Bangladesh by 151 runs at the KSCA Ground Alur, Bangalore, India.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistani openers Badar Munir and Riasat Khan hammered Bangladesh bowlers very well. Badar got out after scoring 93 runs off 32 balls with the help

of 18 fours and 2 sixes, said a press release issued here.

His successor Muhammad Jamil also accelerated the score at a

good pace but was caught after scoring 72 runs off 30 balls. He hit

10 fours and 2 sixes.

Riasat Khan was consistent at the other end and remained

unbeaten on 104 runs off 52 balls. Pakistan piled up a total of 295

runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of two wickets. For

Bangladesh MD. Faisal and Abdullah Zobair claimed a wicket a piece.

In reply, Bangladesh made just 144 runs for the loss of seven

wickets in 20 overs. Abdul Malik was the highest scorer for

Bangladesh with 61 runs. Israr Hassan, Riasat Khan, Badar Munir and

Idrees Salem claimed one wicket each.

Riasat Khan of Pakistan was declared Man of the Match.

Pakistan will play its next League match against West Indies on

Wednesday in Bangalore.