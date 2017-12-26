47 km section of Hazara Motorway being inaugurated on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Forty seven kilometre Burhan-Shah Maqsood Section of Hazara Motorway will be inaugurated on Wednesday, December 27.

The project is 6-lane motorway and an important part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It was started in 2015 and had been completed in less than three years, an official of National Highway Authority on Tuesday told APP.

He said it was second motorway project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after Peshawar-Islamabad motorway (M-1). Hazara Motorway was being further expanded till Mansehra through Abbottabad.

He said the construction work on remaining 12 kilomentre section was going on smoothly and it would be opened for traffic by February next year.

He said a section upto Mansehra of of Havelian-Thakot Motorway would also be opened for traffic by May next year.

The official said with the completion of the motorway, the people of Hazara Division would be able to play an active role in trade, tourism, industry and agricultural sectors that would ultimately boost the country’s economy. It would thus open a new chapter in Pakistan’s progress and prosperity, he added.

The motorway was a long standing demand of the people of Hazara Division and would open new door of economic development and trade activities, he said adding that the travel time between Islamabad and Mansehra would be reduced to less than two hours.

The project was part of the present government’s vision to modernize and expand road infrastructure in Pakistan under which a wide network of highways and motorways was being established.