47 kilometre section of Hazara Motorway being opened on Dec 15

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):About 47 kilometer section of Hassanabdal-Havelian Motorway,
commonly known as Hazara Motorway have been completed
form Burhan to Shah Maqsoodan interchange would be opened for traffic
on December 15.
According to an NHA official, the 20 kilometer Package-I,
which starts from Burhan and ends at Jarikas and the 20 kilometer
Package-II, which starts from Jarikas and ends at Sarai Saleh, have
been completed.
He said the total length of Hazara Motorway from Hassanabdal to
Havelian would be 59.1 km. The project would have five interchanges
with toll plazas at their entrance / exit points.
He said the construction work of Sarai
Saleh-Havelian section under for Package-III is going on smoothly and
up to Abbotabad,the motorway would be opened for traffic by February
next year. After opening of this section motorway would become fully
operational, he added.
He said that a section upto MAnshera of of Havelian-Thakot
Motorway would also be opened fro traffic by May next year.
The official said with the completion of the motorway, the
people of Hazara Division would be able to play an active role in
trade, tourism, industry and agricultural sectors that would
ultimately boost the country’s economy. It would thus open a new
chapter in Pakistan’s progress and prosperity, he added.
