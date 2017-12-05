47 kilometre section of Hazara Motorway being opened on Dec 15

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):About 47 kilometer section of Hassanabdal-Havelian Motorway,

commonly known as Hazara Motorway have been completed

form Burhan to Shah Maqsoodan interchange would be opened for traffic

on December 15.

According to an NHA official, the 20 kilometer Package-I,

which starts from Burhan and ends at Jarikas and the 20 kilometer

Package-II, which starts from Jarikas and ends at Sarai Saleh, have

been completed.

He said the total length of Hazara Motorway from Hassanabdal to

Havelian would be 59.1 km. The project would have five interchanges

with toll plazas at their entrance / exit points.

He said the construction work of Sarai

Saleh-Havelian section under for Package-III is going on smoothly and

up to Abbotabad,the motorway would be opened for traffic by February

next year. After opening of this section motorway would become fully

operational, he added.

He said that a section upto MAnshera of of Havelian-Thakot

Motorway would also be opened fro traffic by May next year.

The official said with the completion of the motorway, the

people of Hazara Division would be able to play an active role in

trade, tourism, industry and agricultural sectors that would

ultimately boost the country’s economy. It would thus open a new

chapter in Pakistan’s progress and prosperity, he added.