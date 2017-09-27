46 SEZs to be set up under CPEC to spur industrial activities:Zubair

KARACHI, Sept 27 (APP): Around 46 Special Economic Zones (SEZs)

to be established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) that would help spur industrial activities in the country.

This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair,

here while speaking at a roundtable conference, says a statement

here on Wednesday.

It said that the moot was organized by Friends of China in

collaboration with Daily Pakistan Observer.

The Governor spoke of the very deep friendly ties between

Pakistan and China and that the CPEC was a clear example of this.

He was of the view that the province of Sindh would benefit

more from this project.

Zubair pointed out that of the 62 billion dollars CPEC, 34

billion dollars have been allocated for the energy projects.

There would be 46 SEZs along the CPEC route which will help

spur industrial activities, creation of job opportunities and

enhancing the revenue of the country, he added.

Governor said that after the restoration of law and order

there has been increase in foreign investment in Karachi.

In the Karachi Package announced by the federal government,

the focus would be on infrastructure development.

Zubair pointed out that under the CPEC project, 9,000 km

long road had been constructed.

He stated that 19 of the CPEC projects are being fast

completed which would provide 13,000 jobs to the local people.

The Consul General of China Wang Yu said that of the 19 CPEC

projects nearing completion 11 are of energy.

He said that the energy projects would generate 11,000 mw of

electricity. Of these five are nearing completion and three of

these are located in Sindh.

The president of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P),

Dr. Farooq Sattar, lauded the role of China towards the world

peace.

He thanked the federal government and the Chinese leadership

for including Karachi projects in CPEC.

Arif Habib, S.M. Munir, Shahid Amin, Tahir Rizvi, Mirza

Shahnawaz Agha and Dr. Huma Baqai also expressed their views.

Chairman of the Friends of China, Gen. (Retd) Ehsan ul Haq,

Vice-Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik also spoke on the occasion.