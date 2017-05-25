46.223 mln enrolment witnessed in education institutions

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The overall education condition is based on

key performance indicators such as enrollments, number of institutes and teachers which has witnessed improvement.

According to Economic Survey issued here on Thursday, the total number

of enrollments at national level during 2015-16 stood at 46.223 million as compared to 43.948 million during 2014-15.

This shows an increase of 5.2 percent and it is estimated to

increase to 47.834 million during 2016-17. The total number of institutes stood at 252.8 thousands during 2015-16 as compared to 252.6 thousands during last year. However, the number of institutes is estimated to increase to 257.1 thousands during 2016-17.

The total number of teachers during 2015-16 were 1.630 million as

compared to 1.588 million during last year showing an increase of 2.6 percent.

This number of teachers is estimated to increase further to 1.667

million during the year 2016.