43 suspects arrested, cache of illegal weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, Aug 26 (APP): Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with CTD

and Punjab Police and Intelligence Agencies carried out Intelligence

Based Operations (IBOs) in Lahore, Faisalabad and DG Khan.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement

issued here on Saturday, during the last 72 hours, 43 suspects were apprehended during these operations, while cache of illegal weapons

and ammunition were also recovered.