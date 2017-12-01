42nd Int’l Seerat Conference on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP): The 42nd International Seerat Conference will be held on Saturday to highlight the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad(Peace be Upon Him) and reward authors of books and research papers written on his life.

The conference with the theme ‘leading principles of national leadership in an Islamic state in the light of the teachings of

the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is being organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) celebrations. Its main objective is to highlight the soft image of Islam. Talking to APP Friday, an ministry official said arrangements for the conference had been finalised. Some 2,500 people from all walks of life, including Ulema, scholars, students of religious seminaries and universities, and representatives of chambers of commerce and industry will attend the conference.

Twenty scholars from Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Morroco, Indonesia, Turkey, Khazkastan, China, Bahrain, Egypt, Algeria and Afghanistan would participate in the conference, the official added.

He said there would be two sessions of the conference. The first session would begin at 10 am, in which Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf would deliver the welcome address, he added.

He said in the second session prizes would be awarded to 21 authors for writing books on Seerat and Na’at, and 32 scholars for research papers on Seerah.